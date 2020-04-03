Augusta University Health imposing visitor restrictions temporarily

Friday, April 3, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Due to the risk posed by COVID-19, Augusta University Health will observe restricted visitation until further notice. Restrictions are in place for Augusta University Medical Center and the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.
Restrictions include:
-No visitors to adult medical/surgical/ICU areas
-One designated visitor for pregnant patients in labor
-One designated visitor for pediatric patients
-Exceptions to this directive may be granted by the nursing supervisor on duty but only in extreme and unusual circumstances.