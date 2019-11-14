Augusta Toys for Tots registration deadline two weeks away

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Toys for Tots registration closes two weeks from Thursday.

The organization's mission is that no child is left without a gift during the holiday season.

While it can be the most wonderful time of the year for some, it's also a trying time of the year for thousands of people across Richmond County.

"We have more homeless children this year than we had in the past," said Anne Woods, the Augusta Coordinator for Toys for Tots.

It's been a trying few years for Toys for Tots too, after the former director was under investigation and later dismissed from the position in 2017.

"This is going to be my second year," Woods said. "We're more on the positive side than we were when i first stepped up"

Augusta Toys for Tots services families in not just Richmond County, but also those across the river.

Last year they met the need of 41,000 children, but this year their need is even greater, and Woods said they're not on track right now to meet that need.

So far, more than 1,500 families have filed application for assistance, with the application deadline, November 27, fast approaching.

And Woods said every year, they get hundreds of last-minute pleas for help.

"Children are our future and they are my priority, so we should always focus on their needs before our needs," Woods said.

Toys for Tots has more than 600 drop off locations in the area.

Want to get involved? Here's more information.

