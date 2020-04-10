Augusta Tech, sister schools help fight COVID-19

Friday, April 10, 2020

Technical College System of Georgia schools have donated more than 50 ventilators to health systems.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Technical College and its sister institutions are helping Georgia’s health care system combat the spread of coronavirus by donating medical supplies, transporting essential items and providing needed services for frontline workers and the community.

Among the efforts: The Technical College System of Georgia schools have donated more than 50 ventilators to health care systems.

The donations by the colleges are going to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, local hospitals, and other health care facilities.

Many of the colleges are utilizing tractor-trailer trucks to transport supplies across the state to areas most in need. Other items being donated include tens of thousands of nitrile gloves, hundreds of N95 masks, gowns, and hand sanitizers, among other items.

Augusta Tech Chief of Police Mike Anchor and Director of Facilities Garry Stephens were among the local staff members recently helping to load up ventilators and gloves to be distributed to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency as the state battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

