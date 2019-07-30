Augusta Star leaves his mark on re-imagined classic "The Lion King"

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

News 12 This Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Since it's release two weeks ago, "The Lion King" has grossed over $190 million worldwide. We're now learning that a little piece of Augusta made its mark in the re-imagined classic.

As Richmond County schools gear up for a new school year and new classes, Davidson High is reminiscing on a former student.

"I remember him in the sixth grade coming in he was a little tiny fellow, played the piano, he was in our chorus program, and he already just had one of those voices that you knew he was going to be outstanding," Davidson principal, Dr. Renee Kelly tells us about former student Jamal Moore.

Moore is a 2009 Davidson High graduate. It's been over ten years since Jamal graduated and he's not just turning tassels but, turning heads.

"Beyonce, I worked with her for Coachella last year; Bee-Chella. I'm apart of the samples with Kanye West," Jamal says.

Jamal currently lives in Los Angeles but, even over FaceTime the power in his voice shines through.

He tells News 12 his last project was the biggest one yet - singing behind Performer, singer, actress, the Queen, Beyonce Knowles. The song "Spirit" is now featured on the Lion King soundtrack.

"I knew she was recording some original music but, I didn't know it was actually going to be in the movie. Like, I thought it was just going to be a separate track," Jamal recalls his initial reaction after hearing the song in the movie.

While Jamal may be in shock, his former assistant principal isn't. Dr. Kelly says there was always something special about him.

"I know he is going to inspire so many of our kids."

Even with his busy schedule, Jamal makes times to come back to Augusta and visit his Davidson family at least once a year.

