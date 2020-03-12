Augusta Roast on the River 2020 postponed due to COVID-19 risk

Thursday, March 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Savannah Riverkeeper, Inc. has decided to postpone the 2020 Roast on the River until October.

Due to the growing concern of the coronavirus, the Augusta Roast will move from March 21 to October 24, 2020 and will be held at our Augusta office at 328 Riverfront Drive.

The Roast on the River is a large event with about 600 people in attendance each year and frequents many tourists from other states to Augusta's River Region.

Those conditions could possibly expose members, guests, and community members to infection. Knowing that some guests will be at higher risk or work and live with family members at higher risk, SRK has made the decision not to jeopardize their health and well-being.

Any tickets purchased for the roast in March will be honored in October. For those who cannot attend in October, SRK says they are happy to work with customers to refund those tickets.

