Augusta-Richmond County to discuss Olive Road overpass at Tuesday meeting

Monday, August 26, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta-Richmond County's Engineering Services Committee is set to discuss the CSRA's favorite overpass.

The Olive Road overpass has been in the news recently after multiple cars and trucks have managed to smash into the underside of the overpass.

Officials have also closed the area until inspections and repairs can be made.

They expect to reopen the area around Sept. 3, 2019.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy requested the chance to discuss the overpass at the 1:15 p.m. meeting.

