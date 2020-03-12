Augusta-Richmond County looks to take measures against coronavirus at special meeting Thursday

Thursday, March 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta-Richmond County Commission appears ready to vote on measures in an effort to contain the coronavirus when it appears in the CSRA.

According to Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., commission will hold a special meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. to vote on several city-wide recommendations to help.

Davis says some of those recommendations include changing interactions for city employees, review ways to handle public transit, and the possible cancellation of city-wide events.

The city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is undecided at this point, Davis said.

Polling places ahead of the March 24 primary election have implemented several precautionary measures such as readily available hand sanitizer and crews wiping down machines between votes.

Davis also says they are looking at possibly screening the public before they enter certain government buildings.

Commission should have a full set of recommendations by the end of the meeting.

