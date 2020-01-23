Augusta-Richmond County leaders continue debate over downtown parking

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta leaders are set to discuss paid parking downtown next week, but where would that money go?

Leaders haven’t finalized how much you’d pay, but many have mentioned $1.25 per hour.

But, back to where the money would go. City leaders cite broken sidewalks and crumbled roads as safety hazards – not only being aesthetically unpleasing.

But if beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Robert Lee foresees potential for Augusta.

“I believe Augusta is moving up,” Lee said.

As a longtime artist, he’s been a part of city beautification projects before. But none quite like what Augusta officials plan to do with your money from paid parking.

“You put the money that's generated from the public for parking -- I don't see any problem or reason not to add back into anything that would bring -- that would beautify the community,” District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams said.

The goal is to improve roads, revamp and repair problems spots, and making areas more handicapped accessible.

It’s an obstacle Lee confronts regularly across town.

“I experienced that,” Lee said. “I was in a wheelchair for 6 ½ years.”

“I think the money should go in areas – it should be split all over, evenly.”

The city expects to be bring in millions over the next years just by charging you to park. While most people are not looking forward to it, instead of your dollars simply going into pockets, commissioners are fighting to see it go into filling potholes, paving roads, widening streets, and reshaping the landscape of downtown forever.

To put this all into perspective, plans for downtown parking are still in limbo. Part of the reason is what the profit money goes to. They’re still wording the ordinance in a way that ensure money goes to specific projects. Plus, commissioners still want lower fees and fewer days.

