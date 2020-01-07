Augusta Regional's direct flight to DC takes to the skies

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Big news in the skies above Augusta as you can now start flying from the Garden City straight to Washington DC.

The first plane for that flight landed at Augusta Regional Airport around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Airport officials, Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr.m and some of the top brass at Fort Gordon say this is the start of a bigger connection for Augusta to other cities.

"It shows how important it is for this region," Col. James Clifford, garrison commander at Fort Gordon. "And it's always great to be part of something that's up-and-coming and growing and certainly this region as a whole is a part of that."

The airport added the flight back in June of last year. Since then, a direct flight to Dallas-Fort Worth, TX was also added.

Airport officials hope to add more flights soon.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.