Augusta Regional fights for new direct flights

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta Regional Airport is on a mission to get more direct flights. They added one to Dallas this year and in January, Augusta will have a direct flight to Washington D.C.

Delta and America Airlines both say nothing is ever off the table. There's a few factors they look at before to decide where to add a flight to an airport.

Today we received the chance to talk to the airlines to find out the likelihood of us being able to pack up our suitcases and take off to a new destination out of Augusta.

"We want to try and grow the airport and provide the community with as much direct service as we can,” Lauren Smith with the Augusta Regional Airport said.

It’s not easy getting big airlines to add more direct flights.

“We constantly call them and email and have that communication, so we always leave Augusta at the forefront of their mind,” Smith said.

It's all about the numbers.

"The airlines really look at the numbers of how many are flying through Augusta,” Smith said.

American Airlines says they mostly look at demand, but also have to consider available aircraft in their system. They also consider what's happening in the city.

“We always talk about the economic development within the community and any other growth that we're having and seeing, anything we can quantify and show them is always a benefit to us,” Smith said.

American Airlines says most of their flights are added to their hubs, which can connect large groups of customers.

But Augusta Regional isn't just waiting around for an answer.

“We’re talking to multiple airlines – not just Delta and American – trying to get new service here,” Smith said. “We’ve spoken to United, Allegiant before, so we’re trying to get anybody that may service the airport.”

But we might not see more direct flights right away. American Airlines says they have no plans to add more right now.

“They look at our numbers and say, ‘Oh, there is a potential, but we're not seeing that growth at this point,’” Smith said.

