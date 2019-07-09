Augusta Regional awarded almost $1 million in grant money

Tuesday, July 9, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Regional Airport will receive almost $1 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plan, announced Tuesday, means the airport will receive $921,600 to "rehabilitate a taxiway and airport ramp area and improve the airport terminal," according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The grant rewards are part of an effort to help six airports in Georgia.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Georgia will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao in a statement.

