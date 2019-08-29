What's next for the Augusta airport?: More direct flights, new airline, airport improvements

Thursday, August 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Regional Airport is looking for new ways to keep you from driving to Atlanta or Columbia to catch a flight.

They added a direct flight to Dallas this year and they'll add a direct flight to Washington D.C. in 2020.

Today commissioners met with airport executives to talk about recent improvements, and about adding a new airline. There is the possibility of adding more flights. More than 600,000 passengers traveled through this airport last year.

This year Augusta Regional Airport is shooting for even more.

“We are continuing to anticipate growth, year to date we've had about a 9% increase in enplanements and passengers this year so we're continuing to see that," said Herbert Judon, an airport executive director.

Executive Director Herbert Judon says a few improvements have contributed to the growth, including new floors, restrooms, and passenger bridges so people don't have to go outside to get on a plane. Improvements Commissioner Dennis Williams has noticed.

“It's improved in appearance, first of all, it's improved in the services, it has improved in the cleanliness of the building," said Williams.

It all adds up to more passengers and two new direct flights, one to D.C. and the other to Dallas.

“If you make the airport a pleasant and enjoyable place, more people will come and fly out of Augusta," said Williams.

Now they're planning more improvements, including more passenger bridges and extending a taxiway.

“More planes to land and larger aircrafts to land and give us an opportunity to increase our revenue especially during Masters week by parking aircraft," said Williams.

There's even the possibility of another airline and a direct flight to Chicago.

“We're encouraging more airlines to come to the Augusta market, which would give us more flights, which in turn lets more people fly out of Augusta to a destination," said Williams.

They also want to develop the airport's business park a little more by bringing in some aeronautical companies like aircraft maintenance or ones that are compatible with airports. That's something many large airports have.

