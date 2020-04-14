Augusta Regional Airport lands $19.4 million in COVID-19 aid

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Regional Airport will get a nearly $19.4 million share of $410.8 million in federal COVID-19 aid going to 97 airports in Georgia.

The funding was announced Tuesday as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act airport grant program.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Other airports due for funds in the region include:

• Daniel Field in Augusta, $69,000

• Burke County Airport in Waynesboro, $20,000

• Lousiville Municipal Airport, $20,000

• Wrens Memorial Airport, $20,000

• Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, $69,000

• Aiken Regional Airport, $20,000

• Barnwell Regional Airport, $30,000

• Saluda County Airport, $20,000

The funding will support continuing operations and replace revenue lost from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The money can support airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

The Federal Aviation Administration encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency. Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.