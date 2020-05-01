Augusta Pride festival canceled for this year due to pandemic

Friday, May 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Organizers have decided to cancel this year’s Augusta Pride festival due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been planned or June, but large gatherings have been a source of concern as focal points for spreading the virus.

“We want to make sure that we can gather without harm and celebrate safely, but in June 2021 where we can prepare a little longer for our new normal,” organizers said on their website.

Organizers said they give their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and they thank health care employees and other essential workers who continue to assist others.

