Augusta Prep preschool teacher returns from wedding to big surprise

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

Mrs. Raines got a great surprise from students on her first day back at work. (Source: Facebook)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A preschool teacher at Augusta Prep returned from her wedding to a big surprise from students.

The following post was written Monday on Augusta Prep's Facebook page:

"She left a few weeks ago as preschool teacher Miss Morgan. She returned this morning to Augusta Prep as preschool teacher Mrs. Raines, receiving a warm welcome back from Lower School students and teachers."

The students lined up with flowers in their hands and gave them to the new Mrs. Raines, who was donning a wedding veil.

Some of the students near the end of the line continued the surprise by playing "flower girl", throwing rose petals at Mrs. Raines feet as she walked down the makeshift aisle.

Finally, the walk ended with the shaking of orange pom-poms to make it a walk down the hallway to work she will never forget.

