Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta National Golf Club is holding a job fair Thursday.

According to club officials, the event looks to fill temporary positions in time for next year's Masters Tournament.

Those positions include retail, housekeeping, and concessions.

If you want to apply, simply bring your resume to Suite K on 2505 Washington Road on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

