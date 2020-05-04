Augusta National donates thousands of pounds of food for needy

Monday, May 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Since the postponement of the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Golf Club has donated more than a ton of food to help feed those who are hungry.

The food donated to to Golden Harvest Food Bank includes about 2,000 pounds of produce, bread and dairy items and more than 50,000 bags of potato chips .

The food is being used to create meals at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen in downtown Augusta and is also being distributed to families in need across the food bank’s 25-county service territory, Golden Harvest said Monday.

“The Masters Tournament is near and dear to us here in Augusta and around the world. In a time when we’re all grieving things we have lost, it’s encouraging to see true redemption of resources come out of this situation,” Amy Breitmann, executive director of Golden Harvest, said in a statement. “Using this food from the Masters to feed guests at our soup kitchen and families across our service area perfectly illustrates that we are all in this together. It’s neighbors helping neighbors by taking something that was lost and giving it new purpose.”

Guests at The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen recently enjoyed the iconic bagged potato chips alongside ham, lettuce and tomato sandwiches and apples, all in a to-go container.

“During this health crisis, we continue to serve about 300 meals at The Master's Table every day with a limited staff. This donation rounded out a simple, healthy lunch with a treat -- and made all of us smile," said LaDonna Doleman, manager at the soup kitchen.

Augusta National Golf Club also contributed significantly to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which is being managed by the Community Foundation for the CSRA and the United Way and distributed a grant of $50,000 to Golden Harvest Food Bank in April. The funds from this grant will provide nearly 200,000 meals to area seniors, children, and families who are struggling due to the coronavirus crisis.

“The impact of Augusta National Golf Club’s generosity is two-fold: it is making food purchases possible and bringing smiles to the faces of families in need,” Breitmann said. “Right here in our community is an example for organizations across the country of how the creative use of resources can assist the overwhelming need that food banks across the Feeding America network face during the COVID-19 crisis.”

