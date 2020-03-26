Augusta Mayor Davis still considering more measures to help combat coronavirus

Thursday, March 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) — Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. continues to look ahead as the coronavirus forces cities around the country to impose stay-at-home orders.

Davis said that due to the ever-evolving nature of COVID-19, city officials are not putting any date or deadlines on anything because the virus is determining the rules.

Over the weekend, Davis ordered many businesses around the city to close in order to encourage greater social distancing guidelines set by the CDC.

If there are any changes that are necessary because of the virus, city officials will make them, Davis said.

Davis has also spoken with city leaders in Atlanta, Athens, and Savannah about what their plans are in regard to stay-at-home orders.

Still, Davis wants to make sure city residents understand that despite the ever-changing status of things, the city will get through this as a community and city leaders are focused on doing what’s best for Augusta.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.