Monday, May 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Mall announced on their website that the center is reopening on May 5.

With a message saying we're all "in this together" the mall is deciding to open their doors since closing back in March.

Earlier today, the mall reopened stores like Macy's.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.