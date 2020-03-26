Augusta Mall is temporarily closing due to the coronavirus

Thursday, March 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Mall is temporarily closing, but some "essential" stores and restaurants will remain open.

According to the mall, the move comes after Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. moved to largely close non-essential businesses over the weekend.

"Thank you for your understanding and support. Our heartfelt wishes for your health and safety. We look forward to welcoming you back in the near future," a statement from the mall said.

However, several restaurants remain open due to their carryout options.

Restaurants with carryout options:

Chick-Fil-A Drive Thru: Monday-Sunday 11 am to 6 pm

The Chop House: Monday-Sunday 11 am to 8 pm

PF Chang: Monday-Sunday 11 am to 9 pm

