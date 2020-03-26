Augusta Locally Grown: bringing what you need directly to you

Thursday, March 26, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Empty shelves and crowded grocery stores are not a good recipe for social distancing, but as the coronavirus pandemic continues and anxiety rises, it’s starting to become a new norm.

Store after store is struggling to keep shelves fully stocked. Customers constantly shopping, buying even more than their last shopping trip.

But Augusta Locally Grown which connects farmers straight to consumers now has a new option that could help with crowding in our local grocery stores.

There is an effort to avoid the crowds.

Customers like Melvin Howard want to abide by CDC suggestions and practice social distance, but it's not the easiest thing to do when you need to restock your necessities.

“It's double the amount of traffic inside the stores now,” Howard said. “I try to limit my time when I go to the grocery store.”

With the number of people coming in and out of stores, employees find it nearly impossible to fully restock shelves for the next day. Even for local stores like Organically You.

“We have had to restock almost on a daily basis,” Jamie Warning, owner of Organically You, said. “We just filled up a refrigerator of fresh eggs this morning and they're gone.”

But Augusta Locally Grown is trying to make things a little easier during this pandemic.

“Now what we are doing is we are offering delivery to your house.”

Warning says she received a phone call a few weeks ago from someone who was quarantined and they didn’t want put others at risk by picking up their order.

So now with the click of a button, you can have your groceries delivered right to your door.

“It’s much easier than trying to grab you and all your kids and go into Kroger and Walmart and all the frustration and not even get what you need,” Warning said.

Leaving less of a hassle for people like Howard.

“I just go get what I need and try to come back home,” he said.

Who now has the option to get what they need, while staying in the comfort of their own home.

For more information about Augusta Locally Grown, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.