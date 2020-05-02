Augusta Library launches COVID-19 Community Documentation Project

Friday, May 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta Library System is asking the community to share their impressions and experiences of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected and changed their lives.

The type of information the system is seeking are:

- written documentation

- personal stories

- photographs (images)

- audio recordings

- and video clips

These will be collected into an archive chronicling the pandemic in the CSRA so future generations can look back and better understand this period.

The system is particularly interested in the stories of first responders, medical professionals, hospitality workers, small business owners, military, and students.

For those who would like to particpate in the project, visit the website of Augusta Genealogy.

For additional information, contact the Georgia Heritage Room at genealogy@arcpls.org.

From the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System:

"As the COVID-19 pandemic looms large all around us we have an opportunity to shape how future generations will understand its impact on our community. We are living through a historic moment, and the Georgia Heritage Room of the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System (ARCPLS) wants to preserve this momentous event for our community’s historical record. So we ask the community to share their impressions and experiences of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected and changed their lives."

