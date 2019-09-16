Job fair aimed at veterans coming to Augusta

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A job fair is coming tomorrow tomorrow for both veterans and civilians looking to find work.

The fair is running tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center.

The fair will help veterans find a job using the skills they already got while serving in the military. Civilians who are looking for a job are also welcome.

People will also get the opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship and starting their own business.

Exhibitors at the fair will range from Fortune 500 companies to local and regional businesses that are looking to hire.

