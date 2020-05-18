Augusta GreenJackets hold meal services and pickups for families

Monday, May 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta GreenJackets are holding meal services and pickups for families that are struggling to get essentials due to the pandemic impacting grocery stores.u

Each meal kit is prepared by Chef John with simple instructions for preparations. Each meal is approximately 4-6 servings.

Family Meal Kits are available for pre-order from Thursday, May 14 at 9:00 a.m. until Wednesday, May 20 at 12:00 p.m. Kits will be available for pick-up for safe curbside pick-up on May 22, between 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at SRP Park.

Call Chef John at 402-651-3670 to reserve your Family Meal Kit or order online.

Purchase 1 Meal with the Grocery Pack - $75

Purchase 2 with Meals Grocery Pack - $100

Purchase 3 Meals with Grocery Pack - $125

Purchase all 4 Meals with Grocery Pack - $150

Now, people also have the chance to get out of the house and Dine-In at SRP Park when they purchase the 'SRP Park Back to the Ballpark' meal option. You can enjoy a dine-in option made hot and fresh at the stadium!

1/4 lb Hotdogs with Fresh Buns

1/4 lb Cheeseburgers with Fresh Buns

BBQ Pulled Pork with Fresh Buns

Ballpark Nachos with Cheese & Jalapenos

Fresh Buttered Popcorn

Ice Cream Sundae

Dine-in will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., so make sure you choose your reservation time online to enjoy a ballpark experience like no other!

Beer, wine, and Coca-Cola products will be available to purchase throughout the night. Space is limited.

Visit the website of the Augusta GreenJackets for more information.

