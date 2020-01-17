Augusta GreenJackets hiring for 2020 season

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta GreenJackets are looking for new employees for the upcoming baseball season.
There will be two job fairs in February -- one on the 6th at First Baptist Church of North Augusta from 4 until 7 p.m., and one on the 8th at SRP Park in the WOW! Club Level from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
There will be on-site interviews at the job fairs, and applicants should be prepared and wearing interview attire.
The following seasonal positions are open:
Parking Attendants
Greeters
Ushers
Ticket Takers
On-Field Assistants
On-field Emcee
Video Production Operators
Retail Cashiers
Janitorial Staff
Kids Zone Attendants
Grounds Crew Staff
Bat Boys/Bat Girls
Food & Beverage Staff
- Bartenders
- Server
- Concessions
- Cook
- Kitchen Staff
All applicants must be at least 16 years old to be considered.
