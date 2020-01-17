Augusta GreenJackets hiring for 2020 season

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta GreenJackets are looking for new employees for the upcoming baseball season.

There will be two job fairs in February -- one on the 6th at First Baptist Church of North Augusta from 4 until 7 p.m., and one on the 8th at SRP Park in the WOW! Club Level from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be on-site interviews at the job fairs, and applicants should be prepared and wearing interview attire.

The following seasonal positions are open:

Parking Attendants

Greeters

Ushers

Ticket Takers

On-Field Assistants

On-field Emcee

Video Production Operators

Retail Cashiers

Janitorial Staff

Kids Zone Attendants

Grounds Crew Staff

Bat Boys/Bat Girls

Food & Beverage Staff

- Bartenders

- Server

- Concessions

- Cook

- Kitchen Staff

All applicants must be at least 16 years old to be considered.

