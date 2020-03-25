Augusta Fire/EMA to talk precautionary steps, calls at coronavirus news conference

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire/EMA is talking up the precautionary steps they're taking against COVID-19 at a news conference Wednesday morning.

They'll be showing off their personal protective equipment they've been instructing emergency officials to wear on calls.

"I want to assure the people that Augusta Fire/EMA first responders remain on call for any emergency," Chief Christopher James said. "What we're asking people to do is help us keep our firefighters/EMTs safe by telling the 911 operator if you're having trouble breathing, have a fever, or are experiencing any of the symptoms of coronavirus.

That news conference is expected at 10 a.m.

