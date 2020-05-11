Augusta Fire/EMA holding second COVID-19 testing site after Station #1 success

Monday, May 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire/EMA, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, will hold a second public COVID-19 testing site on May 15.

Free tests will be performed at Lamar Milledge Elementary Schools on May 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This site comes after the success of the Station #1 testing site.

People can pre-register and be pre-screened for a test by calling the 3-1-1 hotline between 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Those without prior registrations will be directed to a separate area before being tested. There will no longer be a wait for those that do no pre-register ahead of time.

The entrance to the testing site will be at 510 Eve St. and Augusta Fire/EMA is asking people not to line up prior to 9:45 a.m.

