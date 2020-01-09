Augusta Fire to host training for Community Emergency Response Team

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- CERT, or Community Emergency Response Team, is a course that teaches citizens how to handle emergencies and disasters as well as essential lifesaving functions while waiting for professional responders to arrive.

This course will be offered beginning January 30th at 2163 Central Avenue and is hosted by the Augusta Fire Department. This is a three-hour course (6 - 9 p.m.), held every Thursday and spans over seven weeks.

Click here to sign up for the training.

