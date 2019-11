Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta Fire Department is looking for a few good people to become firefighters.

The city is offering potential applicants with an entry-level firefighter position with full benefits and a starting salary of $33,684.

Potential applicants must have a license (obviously, if you want the chance to drive the cool truck) and the ability to pass several physical fitness exams.