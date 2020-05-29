Augusta Fire hosts fourth COVID-19 testing event, community testing surpasses 1,100

Friday, May 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire/EMA will hold its fourth COVID-19 testing event on June 5.

This event will be held at Station #1 in downtown Augusta, on June 5 from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m.

In the first three events, Augusta Fire and the Department of Health have tested a total of 1,130 people. 495 people were tested in the most recent event, setting a new single-day testing record.

RELATED | By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Augusta residents who wish to be tested can call 311 to pre-register. Individuals that do not pre-register can still be tested but should expect a longer wait.

The Department asks that people do not line up until 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.