Augusta Fire and EMA preparing support for coastal evacuees

Saturday, August 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Fire and EMA says they have been preparing shelters for coastal evacuees due to Hurricane Dorian.

Augusta is a partner community for coastal evacuees, so they say they have spent the week preparing for sheltering operations by assessing facility readiness, staffing levels, and supplying orders to ensure Augusta is ready when the call comes to evacuate.

They say now that the National Hurricane Center’s forecast for Hurricane Dorian brings it off the coast of Georgia, they anticipate that they may receive notice that Augusta could have evacuees from the coast as early as tomorrow.

“We’ve been watching every update from the National Hurricane Center hoping Dorian would not have an impact in the Southeast,” said Chief Christopher James, Fire Chief and EMA Director.

Augusta Fire and EMA says they're also monitoring impacts to Augusta from Hurricane Dorian.

“It is possible for us to see high winds and heavy rain, depending on the continued path of Hurricane Dorian," Fire Chief James said. "We have safe shelters identified for Richmond County residents if conditions worsen. This is especially important for families living in mobile homes.”

If you have not signed up for emergency alerts, you can download the CodeRed the app on your phone or text “Augusta” to 99411 to start the sign up process.