5th Street Bridge will become a pedestrian bridge in May

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta Engineering Department is dedicating an entire project to fixing and reinventing the 5th Street bridge into an engaging pedestrian walkway.

According to the release, the goal of the 5th Street Bridge project is to preserve the historical integrity of the structure while transforming its used from a roadway to a safe and engaging pedestrian walkway.

The department has a total of $10,500,000 dedicated to the project.

Advancements made with the project will include:

- A shade plaza will be located at the point where the bridge rotated to open to allow steamboats to pass by

- Poles for banners will be located where the historic lamposts stood

- A History Walk with graphics highlighting the bridge's history is planned for both the Georgia and South Carolina sides of the bridge

- For safety, a cable railing system will be added adjacent to the historic railing

- Pedestrian bridges will now include ramps connecting to the sidewalk, new lamposts, and space on one side of the bridge to allow emergency vehicles to pass, and a drinking fountain

- An Art Zone featuring sculpture pads and paving squares for sidewalk chalk competitions

- Kid Zone with activity panels and modern playground equipment like sensory panels, musical instruments, and a maze

- Shade bench seating, device charging benches, planters and landscaping, and colored concrete

- Lights will be added to the underside of the bridge to allow further illumination at night and can also change colors for holiday celebrations

According to the Augusta Engineering Department, the Dickinson Architects team wanted to give the new pedestrian walkway a public park feel by adding unique and engaging elements that will encourage visitors to congregate.

The anticipated construction day is around May 15 and will last for around 18 months, however, this could change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bridge is expected to be open to pedestrians at the beginning of 2022.

