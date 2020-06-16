Augusta Common could be renamed for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta city commissioners are planning to discuss multiple changes today.

They include changing the name of the Augusta Common to the "Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd Memorial Park."

Officials will also talk about erecting a memorial wall in honor of Augustans who have died from COVID-19.

They’ll also discuss ways to continue helping small businesses hurt by the coronavirus shutdowns.

The meeting will be from 2-5 p.m. at the municipal building, 535 Telfair St. Check on WRDW.com and News 12 after the meeting. We'll let you know what happened.

MORE | North Augusta council gets behind the right to protest in city

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

