Three Augusta Commission races still up-in-the-air, but other Richmond County races more settled

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County had a host of elections Tuesday night that looked to settle who will sit on commission, TSPLOST funding, and who will be the law enforcement presence.

First up, Augusta Commission had three open seats to fill Tuesday night in District 1, 3, and 9.

In District 1, Michael Thurman, Jordan Johnson, and Von Pouncey were separated by less than 100 votes apiece. That race could be heading to a runoff.

The storyline was similar over in District 3 where Sean Mooney nursed a razor-thin lead over Catherine Smith McKnight and Lori Miles. A runoff seems increasingly likely.

Over in District 9, Corey Johnson had a large lead over four other contenders, but at last check is just short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff.

Those three seats were up for election due to term limits. If all three races head for a runoff, that election will be held Aug. 11.

In other Richmond County elections, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree easily lead challenger Randy Clewis with 86 percent of support.

Coroner Mark Bowen also had a wide lead over his challenger, Richmond County Sgt. Cory Carlyle, with 66 percent of support.

Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine also continued with a wide range of support over challenger Jason Hasty. At last check, she had 76 percent of support.

The Richmond County Marshal’s race also was up Tuesday night, pitting Ramone Lampkin against Troy Moses. Lampkin lead Moses 2 to 1 at one point in time during the evening.

Richmond County voters also appeared to support TSPLOST, granting the county the opportunity for more than $555 million in new projects across the region. The initiative received the support of 73 percent at last check.

