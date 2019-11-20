Augusta Coliseum Authority approves new sign for James Brown Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 has confirmed the Coliseum Authority has approved a new design for the sign at James Brown Arena.

According to a rendering, the black and white sign will read "James Brown Arena", and there will be a digital sign underneath displaying the names of bands and events coming to the complex.

Earlier this month, there was controvery over a sign some saw at the entertainment complex, because it appeared Brown's name was removed. It turns out, the sign had the wrong dimensions and Brown's name had been cut off.

We're told the sign will be up in about three weeks.

