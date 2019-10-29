Augusta Canal Trail System coming together

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

Augusta Canal trail (Source WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT)-- After years of planning an essential piece of the Augusta Canal Trail System is finally coming together.

This section of trail, that is highlighted in red, will connect the end of the River Levee Trail at Hawks Gully to the current end of Riverwalk at 13th street, both highlighted in green on the map below.

Dayton Sherrouse the Executive Director of the Augusta Canal Authority says, "This is the fifth section or phase of it that we've done the other four phases, of course, have been completed over time as we got money to build the trails particularly grant money." One of the main issues with this project has been collecting funds. Sherrouse also said that "The cost of this present phase is 1,136,000 dollars and we have received a grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation that pays 80% of that and then we have to match the rest of it."

Construction on this section of the trail began back in August and should be finished by the end of March or early April of 2020.

If you want check out more info about the trail network you can click here.