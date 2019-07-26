Augusta Canal Authority looking at ways to make trail safer after attempted rape

Friday, July 26, 2019

Deputies say a woman was attacked while jogging on the Augusta Canal Trail yesterday afternoon. The suspect is still on the loose. (Source: WRDW/WAGT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal Authority is looking at ways to make the trail safer after an attempted rape on Wednesday evening.

Deputies say a 23-year-old woman was attacked while jogging Wednesday in broad daylight.

A man on a bicycle hit the woman on the Augusta Canal Trail, grabbed her wrists and tried to pull her into the woods, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say he tried to rape the woman.

News 12 spoke with many enjoying their time at the trail on Friday. They are concerned.

"Pretty shocked, pretty scary," said three women visiting the area. "It shouldn't be happening in a park like this."

Ryan Lutz and his wife came to walk their dog. He says at times he can become uneasy walking the trail. Now, he says, he'll be reluctant to let his wife walk on her own.

"It doesn't entirely surprise me," Lutz said of the incident. "... Any officer patrolling just riding a bike would definitely make me feel better."

Keeping the canal trail safe is not an easy task for the Augusta Canal Authority. It's 11 miles of trails, and many of the areas are rural.

"Even though we hire off duty deputies to provide patrols," Augusta Canal Executive Director Dayton Sherrouse said, "obviously you can't cover that big an area all at one time."

He says the authority is limited on funds they can spend for that purpose. Plus, the city owns the Augusta Canal Trail. Yet, the Augusta Canal Authority has to maintain it. That job includes security.

Sherrouse says he requested more security even bike police from the city weeks ago. They're discussing ways to make the area safer.

"I don't think you need to let it linger too long because," Sherrouse said. "Everyone-- particularly users of the canal-- want to know what actions being taken to solve the problem."

Sherrouse says this is the first incident such as this one that he can remember. He's been with the Canal Authority for two decades.

He says he's now waiting on the Richmond County Sheriff's Office for recommendations on security. North Augusta's Greeneway Trail has public safety officers patrolling on golf carts.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the suspect in the attempted rape. Deputies say he's a black male, 40 to 50 years old,

5'09" to 5'10", and 180 to 200 pounds.

Deputies say he had a short, curly black beard and short black hair. They say he was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and a blue hat while riding a dark mountain bike.