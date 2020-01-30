Augusta Camellia Show back in full bloom after years

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Winter is cold and dreary, and we don't often see many plants bloom. But there's one that always shows up in the winter, and it has a rich history here in Augusta.

This weekend you'll be able to see some of the most beautiful camellias you've ever seen.

Jim Dickson's backyard is his personal oasis.

"Isn't that a beautiful thing? It makes you feel good, doesn't it?"

The sight of the camellia is one that goes way back, both for Jim and for Augusta.

"I got into this when before I became a teenager with my parents," Jim said.

The city of Augusta got into this long before he did.

"The reason Augusta is so popular with camellias is Fruitland Nurseries, which was on the grounds of Augusta National."

Even still today, you can find some of the best and most beautiful blooms in our city, and at Hole 10 at Augusta National.

"Back then, Fruitland was the major flower and distribution center for the southeast," Jim explained.

The world's first camellia show was in Augusta. It's one of the reasons why it was so important for Jim to help bring back the Augusta Camellia Society.

"We're bringing back the heritage that Augusta rightfully owns."

With that, they're bringing back the Augusta Camellia show at Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church.

"Anybody can grow camellias."

Jim is one of many who are happy that they're back, and they will continue to thrive in his backyard and in Augusta.

The Augusta Camellia Show is happening Feb. 1, 2020, from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. It's free and open to the public.

