Augusta Bojangles closes for cleaning; employee tests positive for COVID-19

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bojangles has closed the Peach Orchard Rd location for cleaning after employee tests positive for the coronavirus.

According to the release, an employee, who works in the Augusta location at 2715 Peach Orchard Road, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The employee last worked in the restaurant on Thursday, April 16, and is self-isolating while focusing on recovery.

When the company was made aware of the employee’s positive diagnosis on April 21, it immediately closed the restaurant for deep cleaning and sanitation and partnered with a third party for professional disinfecting.

The release stated that Bojangles’ has notified local health officials and all employees of the diagnosis and the restaurant will reopen once all precautionary measures have been taken. All team members will be paid while the restaurant is closed.

Statement from Bojangles:

"Bojangles’ restaurants maintain a work environment that already focuses heavily on cleanliness standards and good handwashing techniques. Since the crisis began, the preparedness planning has reinforced those existing safety procedures with the team, while consulting real-time information and resources provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)."

