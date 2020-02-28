Augusta Animal Services offer $10 adoption fees through Sunday!

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Animal Services says their shelter is completely full, so they're asking the public for help.

Now through Sunday, March 1st, their shelter is offering $10 pet adoptions for every animal on the adoption floor.

The shelter, located at 4164 Mack Lane, is open Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

They will also have animals up for adoption at PetSmart on Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 until 4 p.m.

All the pets up for adoption are fixed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, and tested for heartworms.

Head out this weekend to meet your new best friend for just $10!

