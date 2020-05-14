Attorney for Travis McMichael to speak at 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 14, 2020

BRUNSWICK, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The attorney for one of the men accused of killing a 25-year-old unarmed jogger will speak Thursday afternoon.

Robert G. Rubin, the attorney for Travis McMichael, is holding a news conference at 3 p.m.

McMichael, along with his father, Gregory McMichael, stand charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was shot and killed back on Feb. 23 following an incident between all three men. The McMichaels, according to police reports, have said they thought Arbery was a suspect in a burglary case.

