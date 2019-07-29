Attempted rape at Augusta Canal Trail renews push for security cameras on trail

Monday, July 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – It's been five days since an attempted rape at the Augusta Canal Trail, and there is still no leads on a suspect.

There were no cameras to catch a look at the man who committed the crime.

We're learning the parks and recreation department had been planning to add cameras in that area.

Parks and rec officials said they've been working with the Marshall's Office for the past 6 months to get cameras installed like the ones on the greenway.

People from the community say they'd feel safer with cameras watching.

“I think it should be considered highly,” Barbara Harper, a resident, said. “Surely they can find some money to do that.”

Harper has not walked on the trail since the attempted rape. She feels cameras need to be installed.

“It makes me feel safer, and if anything was going on, it would be caught on camera,” Harper said.

Parks and rec director Rick Meyer said the problem would be an easy fix if the city had limitless money.

Those cameras are mostly set up near the entrances and parking lots. Public safety and parks and rec workers can see the live feed and record footage. But those cameras aren't cheap.

“You can't ever do as much as you want to do, but you do as much as you can,” Meyer said.

Meyer says each camera costs around $400, but that doesn't include the hook up and labor fees. Meyer says you have to crunch the numbers.

"Budget is always a huge factor,” Meyer said.

Meyer says they try to add more cameras to their recreation areas every year.

"Since we added the initial cameras, we came along and added the Bergen Road tunnel, so we put cameras so that we could see in the tunnel,” Meyer said.

But with places like the canal trail, prices for cameras can get steep.

"If you've got remote areas that are hard to get to, that increases the cost of trying to put cameras on a trail,” Meyer said.

Meyer says they have $130,000 budgeted from their current SPLOST to add cameras to the Augusta Judicial Center, the municipal complex, fleet management, and rec centers.

The hope is to see cameras installed before next spring.

