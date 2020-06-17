Atlanta police says there is no ‘Blue Flu’, Atlanta mayor calls for officers to honor community

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- After the Fulton County District Attorney announced charges against the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks, there were reports that an unusual amount of officers started calling out in Atlanta.

On June 17, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 charges against Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after he shot Rayshard Brooks twice in the back on Friday night. A third shot hit a car with three people inside.

Later that Wednesday evening, there had been reports that Atlanta police officers were walking off the job or calling in sick in protest of the charges against Rolfe and Brosnan.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a tweet that it is experiencing a higher than usual number of officers calling out for their shifts but that, “We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to respond to incidents.”

Earlier suggestions that multiple officers from each zone had walked off the job were inaccurate. The department is experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift. We have enough resources to maintain operations & remain able to respond to incidents. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 18, 2020

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said on CNN that evening that many of the department's partners had been notified just in case they needed to call others in but that “we are fine” (tonight) and that the true test would be on Thursday.

“If we have officers that don’t want bad officers weeded out the force then that’s another conversation we need to have,” Bottoms said to CNN.

