Atlanta mayor allows restaurants to temporarily serve alcohol to-go

Friday, March 20, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says restaurants in the city will be able to serve alcohol to-go during a temporary period, in a tweet.

The executive order lasts for 60 days.

