Atlanta mayor allows restaurants to temporarily serve alcohol to-go

Friday, March 20, 2020
ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says restaurants in the city will be able to serve alcohol to-go during a temporary period, in a tweet.
The executive order lasts for 60 days.
Thank you to all who sent helpful info to assist with our bars and restaurants. I’ve signed an Executive Order that will allow them to serve alcohol during this Take-Out only period. pic.twitter.com/2KYdLl9FTG— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) March 20, 2020
