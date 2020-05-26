Atlanta is home to 2 potential contenders to become Biden's running mate

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams spent years climbing parallel ladders from nearby outposts at Atlanta City Hall and the Georgia Capitol.

Now the Atlanta mayor and the former Georgia governor candidate find themselves at the same political intersection on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's list of potential running mates.

Abrams and Bottoms have taken different approaches to the 2020 campaign amid speculation about their futures.

Bottoms was among Biden’s earliest endorsers and plays the role of loyal party lieutenant as she expands her national profile.

Abrams didn’t endorse Biden until mid-May, instead maximizing her own influence as a nationally prominent figure in her own right.

