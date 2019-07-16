Atlanta hotel closed after 3 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease

The Georgia Department of Health is investigating three confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease that may have come from a downtown Atlanta hotel.

The Sheraton hotel has been closed until further notice.

A number of guests complained about lung problems after a convention a couple of weeks ago.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of lung infection that is caused by bacteria that live in warm water.

People can catch the disease by breathing in the bacteria.

The Sheraton released this statement Monday night: "The health and safety of our guests is our greatest priority. We are working closely with public health officials and outside experts to conduct testing to determine if Legionella is present at the hotel. As a result, out of an abundance of caution we have made the decision to close the hotel while we await the results. The Sheraton Atlanta is currently working to relocate its guests to nearby hotels. It is also reaching out to guests with upcoming reservations to assist in directing them to other nearby hotels. Guests whose reservations have been canceled will receive a full refund.”

Copyright 2019 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.