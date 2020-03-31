Atlanta Gas Light unveils plans to hire 200 workers across Georgia

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Atlanta Gas Light announced today that it is hiring to fill approximately 200 permanent positions within the company based throughout Georgia.

According to the release, the company is looking for skilled field technicians with experience in all weather conditions, pipefitting and plumbing, with a preference for those who have worked in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning fields.

This announcement is just one of several ways Atlanta Gas Light and its parent company, Southern Company Gas, are supporting Georgians amidst the fallout of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Additionally, Atlanta Gas Light has instituted a moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment, continuing service for those economically impacted by COVID-19.

“Amid the uncertainty, Atlanta Gas Light’s commitment to our customers and our community remains stronger than ever. That commitment is made possible by our hardworking and dedicated employees who continue to safely fuel Georgia, day in and day out,” Bryan Batson, president of Atlanta Gas Light, said in the release. “We recognize how we can play an important role in preserving Georgia’s economy by keeping people working during these challenging times."

To see all Atlanta Gas Light jobs available and apply, visit www.atlantagaslight.com/about-us/careers.

