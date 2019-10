Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

(CNN) -- Two new babies are welcomed into the world in an interesting fashion.

Identical twins Addison and Emma Williams were delivered earlier this week in Athens by identical twin nurses, Tori and Tara.

It was just by chance that the twins were born in that hospital, on that day, with those two sisters working during their mom's delivery.

