Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A crash on I-20 has caused some backups early Wednesday.

The crash happened on I-20 westbound at mile marker 14, in Aiken County.

We're told a helicopter is headed to the scene to transport someone to a hospital.

All lanes of I-20 westbound are closed around mile marker 14.

