Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged shooting that happened early Monday.

Deputies responded to the Gordon Highway Inn at 1520 Gordon Highway for a gunshot wound, but they haven't been able to locate the victim.

Deputies were told least one person was shot, but we're told the claim may be unfounded. Details are limited.

